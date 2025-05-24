Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.09 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $118.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

