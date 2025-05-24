Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,749 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $35,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.87.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $470.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.34 and its 200-day moving average is $473.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

