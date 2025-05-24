Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $38.67 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $85.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,002,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. The trade was a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. This trade represents a 46.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

