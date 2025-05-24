Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $37.12 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $37,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $757.17 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $695.61 and a 200-day moving average of $691.68.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

