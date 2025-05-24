Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

