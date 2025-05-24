Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

