Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $186.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

