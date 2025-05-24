Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $8,105,928 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.