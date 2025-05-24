Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 215,103 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,160,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $227.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.09. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Arete Research raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
