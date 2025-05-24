Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 215,103 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $227.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.09. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Arete Research raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

