Western Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

