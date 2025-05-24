Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

