PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Udemy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at $10,768,079.28. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hugo Sarrazin acquired 22,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $156,822.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,777.80. This trade represents a 91.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,580 shares of company stock valued at $330,894 and have sold 20,846 shares valued at $181,268. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDMY. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

