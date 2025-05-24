Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Replimune Group Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $26,460.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,686.20. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $64,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,279.98. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 119,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REPL

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.