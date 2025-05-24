UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $114,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $391.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.15 and a 200 day moving average of $395.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.