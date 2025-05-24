UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $156.44 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,606 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.65% of Expedia Group worth $156,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,870 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

