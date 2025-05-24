Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 58,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.55.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

