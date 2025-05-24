Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 406.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,294 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,026,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $35.50 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

