Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,285 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $151,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,802 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.