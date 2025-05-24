Fiinu (LON:BANK) Issues Earnings Results

Fiinu (LON:BANK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Fiinu Stock Up 2.0%

Fiinu stock opened at GBX 7.14 ($0.10) on Friday. Fiinu has a twelve month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of £19.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Fiinu Company Profile

Fiinu Plc is a fintech group, including Fiinu Bank, authorised by the Bank of England. The bank will launch the Plugin Overdraft® in the UK, an unbundled overdraft solution without anyone needing to switch banks. Fiinu will become the first Open Banking led interest income/deposit margin banking infrastructure provider.

