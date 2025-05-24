Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.