Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE BBY opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 998,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,495,000 after purchasing an additional 701,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 671,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

