Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.5%

NOG opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

