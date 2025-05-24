Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $384.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $335.00 to $384.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.88.

Shares of RL stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.59. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

