Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Tigress Financial from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

NYSE:UBER opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,705.2% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 56,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

