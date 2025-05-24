Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Bank of America

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In related news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,880 shares of company stock worth $2,815,807 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

