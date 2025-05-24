Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

