Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.