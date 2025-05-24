Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 12.45% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 61,754 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 8.9%

BATS QTAP opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

