Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,602,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Black Hills by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,975,000 after buying an additional 326,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,402,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $65.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

