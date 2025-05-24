Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,385,000 after buying an additional 1,318,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after acquiring an additional 845,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

CTRA opened at $24.51 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

