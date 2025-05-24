Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 526 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 304.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,967,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,377,000 after buying an additional 95,267,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,425,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,168,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,005 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USHY opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.41. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

