Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $94,868,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $84,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 530,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $149.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

