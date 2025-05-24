Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,544 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 381,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,985.28. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE SO opened at $89.66 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

