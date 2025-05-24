Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.210-2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

