Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) President Sells $18,217.15 in Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) President Jonathan Harris sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $18,217.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,872.77. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, Jonathan Harris sold 1,817 shares of Owlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $5,814.40.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Jonathan Harris sold 5,184 shares of Owlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $16,536.96.

Owlet Stock Performance

NYSE:OWLT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Owlet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OWLT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Owlet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owlet by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Owlet by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

