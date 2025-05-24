Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

