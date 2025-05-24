APF coin (APFC) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

APF coin (APFC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One APF coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APF coin has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. APF coin has a total market capitalization of $64.18 million and $819,003.78 worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,908.13 or 0.99729749 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,704.54 or 0.99194798 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About APF coin

APF coin’s launch date was April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,958,388 tokens. The official website for APF coin is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital.

APF coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 0.36382341 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $860,169.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APF coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

