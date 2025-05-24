Sign (SIGN) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Sign (SIGN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Sign token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sign has a market capitalization of $99.10 million and $30.01 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sign has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sign alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,908.13 or 0.99729749 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,704.54 or 0.99194798 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sign

Sign launched on April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. Sign’s official website is sign.global. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign.

Sign Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,200,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.08219934 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $33,959,679.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sign should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sign using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sign and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.