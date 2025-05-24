Usual 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.07 Million (USUAL)

Usual (USUAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Usual has a total market cap of $124.08 million and $39.07 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Usual has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Usual token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,908.13 or 0.99729749 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,704.54 or 0.99194798 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Usual

Usual’s total supply is 1,034,918,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,021,714 tokens. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Usual’s official website is usual.money. The official message board for Usual is blog.usual.money.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,034,887,757.67303522 with 926,991,259.5410448 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.13167696 USD and is down -11.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $45,328,120.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Usual using one of the exchanges listed above.

