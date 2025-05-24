Zircuit Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $92.55 Million (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Zircuit token can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zircuit has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zircuit has a total market capitalization of $92.55 million and approximately $22.85 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,908.13 or 0.99729749 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,704.54 or 0.99194798 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zircuit Token Profile

Zircuit’s genesis date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2. The official website for Zircuit is www.zircuit.com.

Zircuit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,491,598,748 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.0452584 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $22,847,923.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

