Saros (SAROS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $432.57 Million

Saros (SAROS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. Saros has a market capitalization of $432.57 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Saros has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saros alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,908.13 or 0.99729749 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,704.54 or 0.99194798 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saros

Saros’ genesis date was January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000 with 1,166,156,202 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.16431522 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,778,248.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.