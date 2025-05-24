Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.