Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 14,304 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

