GTS Securities LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,436,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.90.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.