GTS Securities LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,436,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

