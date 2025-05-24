Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Principal Value ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 876,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $47.54 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $298.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1781 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

