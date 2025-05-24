Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

