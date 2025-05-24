Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $35,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,083.45. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $460,409. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.