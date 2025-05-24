GTS Securities LLC Buys 39,797 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

