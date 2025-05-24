GTS Securities LLC Acquires 21,537 Shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF)

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Free Report) by 199.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 8.09% of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF alerts:

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GABF opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.19. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

About Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.