The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,701 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $125.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.70 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

